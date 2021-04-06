Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City apartment building workers have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was being violently attacked on the sidewalk outside.

The building's management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.

According to The Associated Press, surveillance video showed that the men didn’t check on the woman until more than a minute after the attack stopped and the assailant walked away.

The men watched as the victim repeatedly kicked and stomped, the video showed, The AP reported.

According to The AP, the video showed one of them closing the building’s door as the victim laid on the ground after the attack ended.

The doormen's union, SEIU 32BJ, confirmed that they had been fired but declined to comment further.

The union previously said they waited until the attacker walked away to check on Kari and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife.

The AP reported that Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

According to The AP, Elliot was a parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago.

Elliot is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony indictment on April 21, The AP reported.