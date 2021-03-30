Chauvin trial: Witness testifies that he 'felt like he witnessed a murder'

UPDATE, 12:09 p.m. ET: Prosecutors question an eyewitness who was a minor at the time of Floyd's death. The witness grew emotional as she recounted the actions she saw police take against Floyd on May 25, 2020.

When asked if any bystanders in the crowd that gathered grew "violent" while observing the arrest, the witness said she only saw violence "from police," particularly Officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao.

She also said that when one bystander offered to check Floyd's pulse, Chauvin and Thao "placed their hands on" their cans of mace spray.

Watch Tuesday's proceedings in the player below.

"I felt like I was in danger when they did that. It rubbed me the wrong way," the witness said. "I don't understand why the mace was needed at all."

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m. ET: Prosecutors continued the questioning of eyewitness Donald Williams on Tuesday, a day after Williams' testimony was cut short by technical difficulties in the courtroom.

Williams, was on the scene as officers held George Floyd on the ground on May 25, 2020. He told prosecutors that he was "totally scared" for his safety and the safety of those around him as he watched police continue to hold Floyd down.

Williams later called 911 after Floyd was taken away in an ambulance.

"I believed I had just witnessed a murder," Williams said when asked why he made that call.

Prosecutors then played audio of that call. Williams teared up on the stand as he listened to the audio, dabbing at his eye with a tissue.

Williams' testimony later grew testy under cross-examination, as lawyers asked him about the explicit language he used toward police in bystander video.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson repeatedly pushed Williams to explain the aggressive language he used toward police. Multiple times, Williams was prompted to answer questions directly after answering questions about his language by saying "you saw the video" or "if that's what you saw."

Williams added that he was growing more urgent in his actions because he was afraid for Floyd's life.

ORIGINAL STORY: The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will continue Tuesday, a day after jurors heard opening arguments and testimony from three state-called witnesses who watched Chauvin’s arrest of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. Chauvin now faces second- and third-degree murder charges, as well as a manslaughter charge.

On Monday, the state called its first three witnesses — 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, eyewitness Alisha Oyler and eyewitness Donald Williams.

Scurry dispatched officers to the scene where Floyd was arrested, and later watched the proceedings of his arrest live on a monitor thanks to security cameras station in the Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd was killed. While she confirmed to the defense that she was multi-tasking at the time, she testified that she noticed several officers kneeling on Floyd for so long, that she thought her monitor had frozen.

She later called the police sergeant on duty — something she had never done before in her career — to report a use of force incident. She told the sergeant that the officers "sat on this man" and she didn't know "if they needed to or not."

Monday’s second witness was Oyler, a former employee at a gas station across the street from the crime scene. She shot some of the bystander videos of Floyd’s arrest, and later told the defense that she stopped filming several times because she was at work.

The state’s final witness of the day was Williams, who was at the convenience store where Floyd was arrested at the time of the incident. He recalled some of Floyd’s cries, particularly for his mother and his final gasps for air.

Williams also described his interactions with Officer Thou Thao, one of the three officers who responded to the scene with Chauvin. Williams described Thao as a “dictator” who was “controlling what went on from the curb.”

Williams also testified that he had trained alongside police officers in mixed martial arts training and went into detail about the holds police had Floyd in.

The three witness testimonies came after both the state and the defense ran through their opening arguments in the case. During its opening arguments, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell played the entirety of a bystander video of Floyd’s arrest, noting that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of that video is the most important time frame of the case.

“Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said.

In the state’s opening arguments, lawyers argued that there was “much more” to the case beyond the nine minutes and 29 seconds of bystander video, pointing to autopsys and toxicology reports they claim justify Chauvin’s actions.

Court proceedings in the trial of Derek Chauvin continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.