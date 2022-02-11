After final snowboard competition, what will Shaun White do next?

The sun may have set on Shaun White’s snowboarding career, but the rest of his life is just beginning. Over the years, White amassed hobbies and side projects that could take center stage now.

Here are some of the things we could expect from White next.

WHITESPACE

White is no stranger to the fashion industry. In the past, he's collaborated with Target to design clothing for boys and with Burton to release the White Collection, which included snowboards and outerwear. In 2016, he partnered with a retailer to create WHT SPACE, a men's clothing line designed to reflect his sleeker, matured style. WHT SPACE is now a kids’ apparel line sold on White's website.

More recently, White launched his own brand, WHITESPACE, to release activewear and snowboard equipment. The January 2022 announcement previewed White’s first item: a black and white freestyle snowboard. The boards were hand-signed and numbered by White. White also collaborated with late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh to create a customized WHITESPACE and Louis Vuitton luggage set. It’s unknown if the set will be made available for sale to the public.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZH2FhpF8Ui/

Skateboarding

His retirement doesn’t mean that White will leave the action sports industry altogether. White was aiming for a slot on the U.S. skateboarding team at the 2020 Summer Olympics before calling off the attempt to focus on snowboarding. He still went to Tokyo to cheer the team on and drop in to the bowl to put down some tricks.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSM_UIBHvkh/

Docuseries

White is no stranger to documentaries, so it's only fitting that he is making a docuseries showcasing his career and the leadup to the 2022 Winter Olympics. The three-part docuseries is expected to release in 2022.

Air+Style

Air+Style is a snowboarding competition and music festival rolled together that started in 1994. When White purchased the majority stake in 2014, he extended the competition and festival’s tour by bringing it to Los Angeles. Competition results from the Innsbruck and Beijing stops of the tour used to count towards snowboarding World Cup rankings, helping snowboarders qualify for the Winter Olympics. In recent years, White added skiing and skateboarding competitions to the event.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/BqkYWeNl_8G/

Music

White plays guitar and in the past has participated in music projects. In 2013, his electronic rock band, Bad Things released its debut single “Anybody” and signed to Warner Bros. Records. White’s played several shows with the band, including Lollapalooza and Firefly Music Festival.

After a legendary 23-year career spanning over five Olympics, White's snowboarding chapter is finished, but his impact on the sport and its athletes will remain. Still, with many projects already in the works and even more probably on the horizon, it's unlikely this will be the last we hear from him.

