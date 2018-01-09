Accused "window peeper" in northeast Wisconsin arrested

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. --- A 42-year-old Kimberly man has been charged for allegedly peeping in multiple homes' windows in northeast Wisconsin.
Joseph H. Williams faces a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
WGBA-TV reports on Sunday night just after 8 p.m., Outagamie County sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a homeowner had captured video of the man looking in his windows and showed it to investigators.
The resident told police the man was looking through his bathroom window while his 13-year-old daughter was in the shower. The resident saw the man, outside, on video.