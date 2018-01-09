Accused "window peeper" in northeast Wisconsin arrested

TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. --- A 42-year-old Kimberly man has been charged for allegedly peeping in multiple homes' windows in northeast Wisconsin.

Joseph H. Williams faces a felony charge of invasion of privacy.

WGBA-TV reports on Sunday night just after 8 p.m., Outagamie County sheriff's deputies responded to a call that a homeowner had captured video of the man looking in his windows and showed it to investigators.

The resident told police the man was looking through his bathroom window while his 13-year-old daughter was in the shower. The resident saw the man, outside, on video.

Deputies were then able to follow footprints from that home to several other homes. They interviewed those homeowners to gather more information.

Deputies and officers with Fox Valley Metro Police eventually tracked the suspect down near a YMCA in Kimberly, Wisconsin and arrested him.

Williams appeared in Outagamie County court on Monday. A judge set bail at $10,000 cash since Williams was convicted of peeping in Kaukauna, Wisconsin a few years ago.

Williams will be back in court later this month.