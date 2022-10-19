A haunted car wash is coming to Wisconsin Oct. 28-31

WISCONSIN — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash up and running in two Wisconsin locations.

Of the 131 locations around the country, 45% will host a tunnel of terror event, and the company said they expect it to become the standard across the U.S. in the years to come.

There will be one location in Eau Clarie, 1000 W Clairemont Ave., and one in Schofield, 1611 Schofield Ave.

If you find yourself in the Chicago area, you can head to the Orland Park location, 15819 Wolf Road.

You can view an entire list of the locations with them around the country on the Tommy's Express website.