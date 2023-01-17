New My First Barbie is the first designed for preschool-aged children

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Barbie has kicked off 2023 with the launch a new doll made specifically for its littlest fans.

Barbie is an iconic toy beloved by people of all ages. However, after speaking with parents in 2020, Mattel learned that many are not introducing their preschool-aged children to the dolls for fear that they lack the fine motor skills needed to play with them independently.

That’s why the brand’s newest doll, called My First Barbie, is made specifically for preschool-aged children ages 3 and up. The new line of dolls and accessories have the same look and feel of other Barbie dolls, but are updated with larger accessories, easy-to-dress Velcro fashions and a larger, softer doll body made for smaller hands. The dolls are available in four skin tones.

Standing 13.5 inches tall, compared to the original Barbie height of 11.5 inches tall, the dolls also have more articulated arms and legs, closed hands, younger facial attributes and long rooted hair. Accessories include fashion packs, pets, a bedroom playset and a teatime playset.

The launch of My First Barbie is accompanied by the first-ever Barbie content dedicated to preschool-aged children, titled “My First Barbie: Happy DreamDay,” which will debut Jan. 31 on the Barbie YouTube channel.

The animated special follows Barbie and her friends as they prepare for a surprise party. Storylines highlight preschool themes of friendship and family, with simplified plots, original music and life lessons. The four main dolls featured in the special are Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Teresa and Renee.

“The launch of My First Barbie was born from insights we gained from parents, as we are always talking to families about what they are looking for to best suit their needs. Through this research, we discovered a whitespace. Parents had a desire to introduce their preschool-aged children to Barbie but were planning to wait until they were older with more developed dexterity,” Tasja Kirkwood, vice president of global consumer insights at Mattel, said in a statement. “This insight led to the exploration of the first Barbie doll designed specifically for preschool-aged children, enabling Barbie to reach even more parents and children with the Barbie system of play.”

My First Barbie is available now from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Mattel.com and other retailers for $19.99.

While this is the first Barbie designed specifically for preschool-aged children, all Barbie dolls are approved for ages 3 and up, so you can gift one to a preschool-aged child.

Also, if you think you’ve seen Barbies named My First Barbie before, you’re not wrong. There have been other versions over the decades, including the My First Barbie from 1980; she was the same size as regular Barbie, but her skin was made of harder, smoother plastic and her knees and elbows were not bendable. This made it easier for children to slip on and take off her simpler clothing, which did not have snaps that needed to be fastened.

