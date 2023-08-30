New Army campaign inspires young Americans to take the first step to “Be All You Can Be”

On August 21, the U.S. Army will unveil “First Steps,” a new campaign that shows young Americans how they can start their journey to service. Major Sambriddhi "Sam" Winkler will be talking about First Step's premise, being that American youth don’t need to have everything figured out from the beginning to make an impact. Major Winkler will also be talking about her path to Army service, her work to improve Army life for parents through the Directive on Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum and the limitless possibilities and benefits available to Army Soldiers and their families. On August 30th, the audience will have an opportunity to speak with Major Winkler and learn more about the limitless opportunities in the Army for youth to find their purpose, explore their passions, build connections, and join a community.

