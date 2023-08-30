Music and Art Therapy with Erica Flores

Erica Flores, Board-Certified Music Therapist and founder of Healing Harmonies is here to talk about the power and the benefits of music and art therapy. Healing Harmony's goal is to spread the message of art and music therapy throughout the community to touch people in need. Erica will be describing the difference between art and music therapy, what a typical session looks like and how to access these services. For more information visit hhmusictherapy.com, visit their Facebook page, email info@hhmusictherapy.com or call them at 262-289-1022.