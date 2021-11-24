Home improvement project? Be prepared to wait months

Earlier this year, in the springtime, Patty Kroell wanted to replace some old windows in her home. She called a reputable window company, which promised all new vinyl windows in four to six weeks.

"They told us everything would be good," Kroell said.

But seven months later, she says, she's got nothing but excuses.

She searched online, checked with the Better Business Bureau, and found a lot of similar complaints.

"They are making it sound like they are on their way, but no one's receiving windows," Kroell said.

But it's not just windows. Many home improvements items are on backorder.

Home items with the longest delays

Don Magruder is the host of the YouTube series Around the House and the president of Romac Building Supply, a Florida chain of home improvement stores.

He says the worst delays right now are with:

Entry doors

Garage doors

Flooring

Chandeliers

Plumbing supplies

Windows

Magruder says delays with windows are due to a short supply of materials to make them.

"You have raw material issues with glass and aluminum, and pieces and parts that were supplied overseas," he said.

What you can do

Magruder says consumers can protect themselves by taking the following actions:

Pay deposits by credit card, not check

Don't pay the full amount up front

Stick with standard sizes if possible — not custom sizes — due to months-long delays for custom windows and doors

"If you are looking to have a custom window, custom door, custom garage door, plan to wait 24 weeks to 48 weeks," Magruder said.

Stick with what your window or door supplier has in stock, or be prepared for a wait, so you don't waste your money.

