Misguided Spirits presents Oktoberfest Cocktail Contest

Misguided Spirits, a pioneer in the employee owned spirits industry, is excited to announce the launch of the “Official Cocktail of Oktoberfest Contest. The contest invites skilled and imaginative bartenders to concoct Oktoberfest cocktails that marry the premium spirits of Misguided Spirits with the unparalleled essence of Underberg bitters. Bartenders can post their version of the Das Uber Mule cocktail on their social media pages tagging @DrinkMisguided and @UnderbergAmerica in order to enter. Top 10 cocktails will be announced on Oct 3 and the winners will be announced on Oct 7.

Däs Uber Müle Recipe:

· 1.25 Red Sky Rum

· .75 Underberg

· 1oz Pineapple Juice

· .75 Ginger Beer

· .50 Lime Juice

Misguided Spirits and Underberg are excited to witness the innovative and imaginative concoctions that bartenders around the world will bring to the table, showcasing the remarkable synergy between craft spirits and herbal bitters. Stay tuned for updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and the thrilling announcement of the Official Cocktail of Oktoberfest winner!