Milwaukee native headlines tribute to Whitney Houston

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Rep is presenting the world premiere of "The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Whitney Houston Tribute" through May 28 in the Stackner Cabaret.

Whitney Houston's breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of the Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spotlights one of the stars of the show, Milwaukee native Alesia Miller. You can watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

