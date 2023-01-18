Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.

Emergency lights and sirens were active to catch up to the suspect and to indicate to the driver to stop. The vehicle traveled through the stop sign at the top of the ramp and proceeded to get back onto Interstate 41 northbound.

The suspect vehicle increased its speed and continued to resist the deputy's attempts to stop the vehicle. A license plate read was obtained for the suspect vehicle; Department of Transportation records indicated that the plates did not belong to any vehicle.

Continuing the pursuit, the suspect vehicle exited onto Highway 151 traveling southbound until exiting onto Hickory Street. The vehicle then proceeded to the on-ramp for Highway 151 northbound, traveling back to Interstate 41 and exiting at Highway B traveling east.

A pit maneuver was successfully completed, causing the suspect to temporarily lose control of the vehicle. Deputies were able to block the vehicle's path and immobilize it over the Interstate 41 bridge.

Refusing orders to exit the vehicle, deputies assisted the suspect out through the driver's side window where he was taken into custody. The suspect complained he was having difficulty breathing and was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance.

The suspect was found to be on felony probation for hit and run causing injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety - use of a dangerous weapon.

He also had an active warrant through Wisconsin Community Corrections and is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver's license, improper plates and possession of marijuana.

In total, the pursuit covered nine and a half miles with the Wisconsin State Patrol assisting at the conclusion of the chase.

The suspect vehicle sustained significant damage due to the pit maneuver; two Fond du Lac County cruisers received minor damage as a result of the pit maneuver and subsequent blocking.

No deputies were injured and medical evaluation confirmed that the suspect did not sustain any injuries as a result of the pursuit or arrest.