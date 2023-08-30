Milwaukee Job Corps Center Opportunities for Students

Sylvia Swan, director of the Milwaukee Job Corps Center is is here to talk about employment opportunities for students ages 16-24. They offer Trades and Academic opportunities to those in need. Their staff is dedicated to the success of their students, with all of their staff being either teachers or counselors. Sylvia will be highlighting how applicants can reach out to them, what Trades are offered and how they'll move from their job given to them by the center, out into the real world. If you are interested in enrolling in Job Corps as a student, please reach out to Mechelle Townsend at 414-616-5732 or email townsend.mechelle@jobcorps.com.