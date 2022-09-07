The Mika Micky bassinet lets babies sleep next to parents safely

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that babies sleep in the same room as their parents for at least the first six months of their lives. However, co-sleeping can be dangerous, and the AAP reports that infants should be on their backs on a firm, flat surface for safe sleeping. The Mika Micky bassinet bedside sleeper meets all of these recommendations and more.

You can assemble the Mika Micky bassinet without any tools. It can be converted from a standalone bassinet to a safe co-sleeping option, allowing the baby to be next to you but on a flat, firm surface with protective sides.

Both sides of the Mika Micky bassinet are made with breathable mesh to ensure maximum safety and allow you to check on the baby at any time from any angle.

Two fastening straps make attaching the bassinet to or removing it from your bed straightforward. It has seven height positions, so it is suitable for any bedside. It also has an easy-open side panel to make it accessible when attached to your bed.

This bedside sleeper has built-in wheels with brakes, so you can move it quickly and keep it stable when in use. It also features two side pockets for late-night essentials.

The Mika Micky bassinet has more than 8,400 ratings, and over 7,200 customers gave it a full five stars. Customers who reviewed the bedside sleeper appreciate that the bassinet is easy to assemble, simple to move around the house and fits well beside their beds, making it convenient for nighttime feedings and diaper changes.

“With this Mika Micky co-sleeper I have my baby incredibly close to me, but he’s also as safe as possible and separate so I don’t sleep lightly, always afraid of disturbing him,” wrote reviewer Bethany Hooks, who shared a photo. “I breastfeed and it’s been very convenient to just lean over and pull him to me to feed and then it’s an easy transition back to the bedside sleeper when he’s done.”

“This bassinet was a very good investment,” another reviewer wrote. “It is easy to set up, is very sturdy, easy to maneuver, and is a great size. I love the pockets on the side, the mesh on the outer sides as well, and the zipper for easy access.”

The Mika Micky bassinet, currently 21% off at $179.99, complies with all CPSC and CPSIA safety standards. It is safe, appropriate and comfortable for newborns from birth to five months, 33 pounds, or until an infant can pull themself into an upright position, whichever comes first.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.