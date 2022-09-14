Menasha officially has best-tasting tap water in Wisconsin

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Water Utility was awarded the best-tasting tap water in Wisconsin by The Wisconsin Section of the American Water Works Association (WIAWWA).

WIAWWA hosted its 101st annual conference in Madison, where Wisconsin water technology manufacturers, regulators, operators, contractors, engineers, educators, and many others throughout the state can come together for events, seminars, workshops, and competitions.

Menasha Water Utility Manager, Adam Smith (pictured in red above) and Water Distribution Foreman, Scott Maurer (pictured in gray above) accepted the first place award in the drinking water taste test competition.

The competition was judged by five professionals who deal with water quality on a regular basis, and 10 municipalities entered the competition.

“We are so proud of our utility for winning this award for best tasting water! It was a surprise because to my knowledge, we have never won this award before. We cannot wait to represent Wisconsin in Toronto next year,” said Smith. "It takes more than a dozen of us working around the clock to produce this award-winning product, and as we always say, that’s the power of community!”

The winning utility supplies water to both Menasha and the east side of the Village of Fox Crossing. They average two million gallons of water a day, pulling water from Lake Winnebago.

Smith and Maurer will attend ACE23, hosted by the American Water Works Association, next year in Toronto. They will represent Wisconsin as they try to take home the national title for best-tasting tap water.

