Meet the man who captured the Baltimore bridge collapse

Mike Singer started what’s called “The Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers.” Seven years ago, he set up his camera to film ships going under the Francis Scott Key Bridge to the port.

But on Tuesday, the camera saw a tragedy. Singer's phone started going off just seconds after video of the bridge collapse was seen around the world.

At least six people are presumed to be dead after a cargo ship struck the bridge early Tuesday morning. The ship's collision into one of the supports sent the bridge plummeting into the water below within seconds.

It's unclear how many vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. The exact number of victims is also still unknown.

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, said Tuesday a crew of construction workers were working in the middle span of the bridge when it collapsed. At least six are thought to be dead because of how deep the water is and because of how long it's been since the collapse.

Police said two members of the construction crew had been rescued Tuesday. One refused treatment and was unharmed. Another was in serious condition and transported to a local trauma center.

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent for Maryland State Police, said Tuesday evening authorities had switched from search and rescue of living victims to search and recovery of the deceased. During an interview with Scripps News, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said there were dive teams from multiple agencies with approximately 50 divers searching the river on Tuesday.

Sonar technology was able to detect what officials believe to be three passenger vehicles and a cement truck in the water. A fifth vehicle was noted, but it is unclear what type it is at this time, Wallace said.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the ship named DALI was carrying cargo for the Danish-based company Maersk from Singapore to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Prior to arriving at the Port of Baltimore, the DALI departed Norfolk Harbor on March 22 without incident.

President Joe Biden addressed the tragedy during a press conference, and said the federal government would "pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge." It's a task some experts say could take years.

Additional reporting by Scripps News Baltimore.

