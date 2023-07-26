McConnell addresses health concerns after abrupt pause while speaking

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell left people concerned on Wednesday after pausing abruptly during a GOP leadership press conference.

After standing still and staring into the cameras for about 20 seconds without saying a word, McConnell's fellow senators ushered him away from the podium.

An aide to McConnell told Scripps News that the senator felt light-headed prior to stepping away from the podium.

McConnell, who is 81 years old, returned to the podium a short time later and was asked if the incident was related to a concussion he suffered earlier in the year.

"No, I'm fine," he said.

McConnell was hospitalized after tripping and falling at a D.C. hotel in March. McConnell's office stated that the senator sustained a minor rib fracture, which required physical therapy.

He returned to the Senate in April.

McConnell has been in the Senate for nearly 40 years, representing the state of Kentucky.

NEW: Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) tells reporters regarding McConnell: “I'm concerned since this is the first time since he was injured a number of months ago and I continue to be concerned” Barrasso doesn’t specify WHAT he’s concerned about, then clarified he has “no new concerns” — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) July 26, 2023

