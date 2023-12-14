New study crowns Wisconsin's favorite Christmas movie

It's the most wonderful time of the year and a new study discovered what Wisconsinites' favorite Christmas movies are!

CSGO gambling site (csgoluck.com)used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of searches for more than 180 Christmas movies to determine which ones are Wisconsin’s favorites.

The 1946 classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, was crowned as Wisconsin’s favorite Christmas movie, followed by The Holiday.

In fact, Wisconsin isn't alone in its favorite Christmas movie. Based on Google searches, the study shows It's a Wonderful Life is America's favorite with an average of over 221,000 monthly searches.

Grab a hot cocoa and snuggle up to watch one of Wisconsin's top 5 Christmas movies:

1. It's a Wonderful Life

At the top of the list is 'It's A Wonderful Life,' an old-time classic featuring James Stewart and Donna Reed. Taking place on Christmas Eve, we follow a businessman who had lost hope for his life, but quickly has that turned around when a guardian angel shows him the positivity he has brought to his community and what life would be if he never existed

This is a great movie and reminder for all feeling alone or unimportant this holiday season that you matter and things would not be as great if you weren't here.

2. The Holiday

Starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Cameron Diaz, The Holiday is an adorable romantic comedy that follows two women, broken-hearted and looking for a break, the two switch homes for the holidays to get away from their everyday life, and love....only to unexpectedly find love.

3. Elf

A Christmas classic, the 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the elf, a human that was accidentally taken to the North Pole as a toddler and raised by elves. Finally realizing the truth about his origin, Buddy travels to New York City looking for answers, his father, and Christmas spirit, while bringing joy to those around him. This is definitely a family-friendly film, that will bring laughter to any home.

4. Bad Santa

This comedy follows Billy Bob Thorton's "Willie T. Soke" life as an alcoholic thief who robs shopping malls on Christmas Eve by pretending to be a mall Santa. But that all catches up to him when he is unable to keep up with the act.

5. Scrooged

A retelling of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, Scrooged stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a mean-spirited and selfish TV executive who cares more about himself and his success than anyone in his life. Because of his awful demeanor, Frank is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and shows Frank where he is going wrong, in hopes of making him realize there is more to life, and kindness goes a long way.

________

Table showing America’s top 20 favorite Christmas movies by Google searches

