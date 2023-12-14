250,000 more people to pass through Milwaukee's airport before the year's end

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport is decorated in red ribbon and the present this year is more traffic.

"It looks like we're on track to probably hit six million (passenger). Probably a little over six million by the end of the year," said Brian Dranzik, the airport director.

A number like that could add up to more service options for you in the new year. Dranzik added that every time Milwaukee-area travelers choose to fly MKE, it helps the airport grow by showing the airlines there is a need for additional nonstop flights and new destinations.

"When airlines and airline route planners look at where to put service, they're looking at where people are flying from," explained Dranzik.

He says already, compared to 2022, 10% more people have traveled through MKE. And it's helped the airport add daily routes to Kansas City, Washington D.C., and Miami.

Before the end of the year, more than 250,000 people are expected to depart or arrive in Milwaukee. If you're flying this holiday season, MKE is offering a few tips to help your trip go smoothly.

Getting there early is a simple tip — but it's always the best one. Two hours before your departure time is what's recommended. And if you are flying with gifts don't wrap them yet! That's because TSA might need to peek inside.

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport also offers coat check service. If you don't want to travel with a bulky winter jacket you can drop it off inside the Summerfest Marketplace store. They'll hold it there for you for $2.00 a day, with a maximum charge of $10.00.

The airport also has an app that allows you to reserve parking and simply scan your phone to enter and exit the parking garages. You can also earn rewards. Search for "MKE Smart Park" in the Google Play or Apple App store.

