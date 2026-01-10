Wisconsin beats No. 2 Michigan 91-88 to give Wolverines their first loss of the season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Blackwell had 26 points, Nick Boyd scored 22 and Aleksas Bieliauskas set a career high with 17 points to lead Wisconsin to a 91-88 win over previously unbeaten, second-ranked Michigan on Saturday.

The Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) beat their highest-ranked regular-season opponent since a win over No. 2 Michigan in 2019. They beat the AP poll’s No. 2 team on the opponent’s court for the second time since winning at Maryland on Feb. 13, 2016.

The Wolverines (14-1, 4-1) led by as much as 14 in the first half and lost because they gave up 54 points in the second half.

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) tries to call a time out after getting control of a loose ball against Wisconsin in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Michigan had a game-tying basket waved off by basket interference on Aday Mara, who followed up Roddy Gayle Jr.'s missed layup with 35.2 second left. The call stood after video review.

Braeden Carrington made two free throws on the ensuing possession after being fouled on a long, inbounds pass.

Carrington split a pair of free throws with 9.6 seconds left for a three-point lead that gave Michigan a shot to tie the game, but Gayle missed a 3.

Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau scored all 19 of his points in the first half and Morez Johnson Jr. scored 13 of 18 points in the first half. Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 14 points and Nimari Burnett added 10 points for the Wolverines.

AP Photo/Lon Horwedel Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) shoots the ball over Michigan center Aday Mara (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Wisconsin trailed 38-37 at halftime but outscored Michigan 20-7 to start the second.

Bieliauskas entered the game averaging 4.0 points per game. The freshman forward from Lithuania showed why Greg Gard recruited him early in the second half, making 4 of 4 3-pointers in less than three minutes.

Up next

Wisconsin: Visits Minnesota on Tuesday.

Michigan: Visits Washington on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error