Nigel James Jr. scores 31, not enough as Villanova defeats Marquette 76-73

MILWAUKEE — Acaden Lewis had 20 points in Villanova’s 76-73 victory over Marquette on Saturday.

Lewis also had eight assists for the Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East Conference). Matthew Hodge scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Devin Askew had 13 points and shot 5 for 10. Duke Brennan added 12 points.

Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, six assists and three steals. Royce Parham added 17 points for Marquette. Chase Ross finished with eight points, four assists and four steals.

Marquette University Athletics Nigel James Jr. celebrates during the Marquette Golden Eagles' men's NCAA college basketball matchup against the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Hodge put up 12 points in the first half for Villanova, which led 44-38 at halftime.

Perkins scored with 11 seconds left for the final margin with Ross missing a long 3-point try at the end.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error