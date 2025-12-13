Marquette Golden Eagles fall 79-59 to No. 6 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team concluded non-conference play with a 79-59 setback at the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Marquette's 21 first-half points were its fewest since scoring 20 in a 57-51 loss at Seton Hall on Feb. 14, 2021

Sophomore forward Royce Parham finished with a career-high 19 points for his second-straight double figure game and senior guard Chase Ross chipped in 10 points and has scored 10-or-more in all 11 outings this season.

Marquette opened the second half just 3-of-11 from the floor, while Purdue knocked down eight of its first 12 opportunities to extend the halftime advantage. That trend continued as the half progressed and the Golden Eagles were never able to make a run.

The Golden Eagles trailed 37-21 at the intermission after shooting just 31.0 percent from the floor, while the Boilermakers were able to connect on 51.7 percent of their opportunities.

Parham knocked down a try to close the gap to 28-19 with 4:15 remaining, but Purdue finished the half with a 9-2 run, with Marquette's basket coming as time expired.

Up next, the Golden Eagles open BIG EAST Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 17 against Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error