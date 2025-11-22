Marquette beats Central Michigan 85-71 to climb back above .500

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Golden Eagles are now 4-3 on the season after they closed out their four-game homestand on Saturday with an 85-71 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Senior guard Chase Ross paced the Golden Eagles with 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists, shooting 7-of-8 from the field and 12-of-14 at the free-throw line. Zaide Lowery added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The opening 20 minutes featured several lead changes, with Marquette holding a narrow 34–32 advantage entering the final media timeout of the half.

A Ross layup and a Ben Gold three-pointer sparked a short run that pushed the margin to seven, but Marquette went scoreless over the final three minutes and carried a 41–36 lead into halftime.

The Golden Eagles opened the second half with scores on each of their first three possessions to extend the lead to nine.

Marquette Golden Eagles Marquette players, including sophomore forward Joshua Clark (8), clap in support of their team during a win against Central Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles held the Chips to 36.4% shooting in the second half and 1-of-10 from three.

Chase Ross added 13 points in the half, while Zaide Lowery and Caedin Hamilton provided steady support on both ends.

Marquette steadily pulled away to secure the 85-71 victory.

Up next

Marquette returns to action on Friday, Nov. 28, traveling to Chicago for a neutral-site match-up against the Oklahoma Sooners.

