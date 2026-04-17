Former Marquette women's basketball coach Jim Jabir dies at 63 after battle with pancreatic cancer

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University Athletics announced Thursday that Jim Jabir, head women's basketball coach from 1990-96, died at 63-years-old on Wednesday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jabir had a 36-year head coaching career, spanning over 1,000 games coached. In charge of Marquette, he led the women's basketball team to 94 wins in six seasons and three-straight post-season appearances.

MU twice won 20 games under Jabir, and the program qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 1994 and 1995. His team won the Great Midwest Conference with a perfect 10-0 record in 1993-94, before making a run to fourth place in the National Women's Invitational Tournament.

Jabir is survived by his wife, Angie, their 6-year-old son, Jude, and three older children: son Shane (and his wife Lauren); daughter Lauren (Paul; and son Jackson (Sewar.) He had eight grandchildren. He's also survived by a brother Mark and a sister Allyson (Rob).

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