Woman wears wedding dress as she gets vaccine after virus cancels dream ceremony

UMMS—M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site
Sarah Studley gets her COVID-19 vaccine while wearing her wedding gown
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 16, 2021
BALTIMORE, Md. — Like many around the world, a Baltimore woman says COVID-19 took away her chance of having a dream wedding.

Sarah Studley was supposed to tie the knot at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

Instead, she had to settle for a small local ceremony, with only immediate family in attendance.

On Sunday, Studley decided to pull her wedding gown out of storage and wear it to her vaccination appointment at M&T Bank Stadium.

When the staff there saw Sarah and learned her story, things began to feel somewhat like the party that had been missed.

"Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated," wrote University of Maryland Medical System in a tweet.

This story was originally published by Ryan Dickstein at WMAR.

