WATCH: Holiday season kicks off with Milwaukee's Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The holiday season officially kicked off Friday night with the 109th Annual City Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Milwaukee!

Deer District became Cheer District as Santa Claus helped flip the switch in the Plaza at Fiserv Forum.

The night started with music at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The tree lighting is one of the city's oldest traditions. However, this is the first time the tree will stand outside Fiserv Forum.

This year's tree is a 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce. It was donated by retired City of Milwaukee Firefighter Erwin Boehme.

Missed Friday's lighting ceremony? Don't worry! We compiled a list of Christmas tree-lighting events across Southeast Wisconsin here.

WATCH the moment Milwaukee's Christmas tree lit up!

