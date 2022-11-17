LIST: Christmas tree lightings happening in Milwaukee, SE Wisconsin

Get in the holiday spirit this winter by checking out Christmas tree-lighting events across Southeast Wisconsin!

Where are Christmas tree lightings in the Milwaukee area, SE Wisconsin?

City of Milwaukee

The 109th Annual City Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 in the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. Music starts at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting program at 6 p.m.

According to the city, special guests include Santa Claus, Rudolph, Vixen & Holly of Reindeer Games, DJ Shawna, Salvation Army Brass Ensemble, Milwaukee Repertory Theater's cast of A Christmas Carol and Milwaukee Ballet's cast of The Nutcracker.

The 109th annual Christmas tree is a 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by retired City of Milwaukee Firefighter, Erwin Boehme, from the 10th Aldermanic District.

City of Kenosha

Kenosha's Christmas tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season as part of their "Lightin' Up" celebration downtown. The event features musical performances and a visit from Santa, starting at 3:45 p.m. with tree lighting at 4:30 p.m.

City of Waukesha

Join the city on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 to light the Rotunda Christmas Tree, participate in the Lantern Walk Through Downtown, and see the Walk of Lights illuminated. You might even see Santa... It all starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Rotunda (235 W. Broadway).

Port Washington

Port Washington's tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Village of Brookfield

Brookfield's tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at 2927 N. Brookfield Rd.

Cedarburg

Cedarburg's tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 28, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cedarburg Community Center at W62 N645 Washington Ave.

