Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.

The kitchen is where Shelita Furlow runs her catering company, Taste of Love. But on Wednesday, the Kitchen was filled with volunteers helping Shelita cook a Thanksgiving meal for 500 people.

"We want to make sure that nobody was without," Furlow said. "Sometimes what you need is community."

TMJ4 Shelita Furlow prepping for a community Thanksgiving meal

Furlow is part of Dream Team United MKE. The organization hosts the Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast for the Sherman Park and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods. This will be the fifth year the meal takes place.

The meal will start at noon and goes until about 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. A heated tent will be set up for people to dine underneath in the empty lot near 35th and Center.

Dream Team United MKE

"I look back at the fact that I grew up impoverished. So there were some things that I went without. So if I can, then I will. That's what's important. You want to make sure that people understand that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Furlow said about her desire to give back to her community.

Anyone is welcome to join the meal on Thursday.

"If we can make someone smile, if we can make someone feel like they have family or just show love then that's what we're gonna do," Furlow said.

There are other free meals being offered throughout our area on Thanksgiving.

