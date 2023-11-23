Start spreading the news! Greendale Band and Danceline take in NYC

NEW YORK CITY — Despite the wet weather in the northeast, nothing can rain on the parade for members of the Greendale Band and Danceline.

"It's so fun!"

Three girls, Olivia, Gabi, and Abby shouted in unison ahead of Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It shouldn't come as any surprise. The three girls have been moving in harmony as dancers for years. Wednesday Night, they traversed the streets of New York City, arm-in-arm.

Now, they'll do it on the largest stage they've ever been on; the 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Big pressure to perform at their best but you may have heard, if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

"When we did the Star Rehearsal, seeing all the cameras," Gabi said. "Just seeing all the people here waiting for the Thanksgiving Day Parade."

Greendale Schools The group's smiles shined bright through the rain during a practice in NYC this week.

"Unfortunately, it was pouring rain," Olivia said. "But it was really good. It was really fun."

It hasn't been all work in the Concrete Jungle for the girls though. Along with the rest of the marching band, they've taken in a show, MJ, and seen the sights, Central Park, Times Square, and a bird's eye view of one of the most iconic skylines in the world.

Olivia Vitrano Gabi, Olivia and Abby enjoying a bird's eye view in NYC.

It was also a shock to the system of how life in the Big Apple differs from Cream City.

"The buildings are taller, for sure!" Gabi said.

"People are driving just so close to each other!" Abby said.

But there was some job shadowing for the girls.

"We got backstage to see the Rockettes," Abby said. "We got to meet one of them and it was very cool!"

Olivia Vitrano Greendale's Danceline were able to see how the pros do it, during the Radio City Rockettes show.

"Especially for us dancers," Gabi said. "I think it's a really cool thing to meet one. And you know, that's kind of the goal!"

This may be the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it's a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience for these friends.

"These are my best friends," Gabi said. "To experience it with them, it's just something you don't get to experience often."

"It's really exciting," Olivia said. "We're all just really happy to be here."

The group will perform 'Hooked on a Feeling' over the 2.3-mile parade route before getting to the main stage; the Macy's Star to perform 'I just can't wait to be King' from The Lion King. With millions in person, and tens of millions watching on TV, they'll be some of the biggest stars in the country tomorrow.

It's a brief break from tradition, but they all will settle into a traditional dinner afterward.

All 600 of the students and their family members.

"We're doing a big Thanksgiving dinner at a hotel with our families," Gabi said. "It's just one big family as a whole band."

The High School Band reports it will be the 6th of 12 bands in the parade, so they should be close to the middle of the parade. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on NBC.

