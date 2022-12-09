Scouts learn life and business lessons during Christmas tree sale

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — For about 70 years, scouts with Boy Scout Troop 61 have been selling trees in the parking lot at the corner of 68th and Burleigh.

The scouts help customers pick out their perfect tree but also learn life and business lessons like customer service skills, inventory management, and how to secure the tree properly on a vehicle.

"We go up to them. We ask him what tree they would like," said scout Leo Brummeier.

The tree lot is a fundraising effort for the troop. According to scoutmaster Joseph Hagen, it helps fund the troop's outings for an entire year.

"This is our one and only fundraiser for the year for our specific troop," said Hagean.

For many customers like Wendy Pace, her sister, and mother, they keep coming back to the lot every year. For them, it's a way to support the troops but also to kick off the holiday season.

