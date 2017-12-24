Presents replaced after Grinch steals presents from Caledonia home

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 1:51PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Aside from Sue's jewelry and electronics, all of the Christmas presents she wrapped were missing from the same room.
"I was numb, I was devastated because I thought, I wanted to have Christmas for the grandchildren," she said. "I got these presents for them and they aren't going to be able to get them because they're gone."
Just as Sue thought her grandkids were going to get slighted by an intruder she heard a random knock at the door while speaking with a TODAY'S TMJ4 news crew. Mark Sorensen with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and a Caledonia Police sergeant walked in bearing gifts.
"Caledonia Police Department posted that some Christmas presents were stolen. We had a bunch left over so we figured we'd share,” Sorensen said.
It was a surprise Sue wasn't expecting, but something she might have needed more than her three grandkids who get to open them.
"This is the spirit of Christmas, the world is still good," Sue said.
Caledonia Police continue to search for the suspect. They believe he may have been using the Klema ditch to move around without being noticed.