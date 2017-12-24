Presents replaced after Grinch steals presents from Caledonia home

The community has come through for a Caledonia family after their Christmas presents were stolen from their home Friday evening.

Police say a burglar broke into a house near 6 Mile and Lone Elm Friday, stole the presents and threw the packages in a ditch behind the home.

Sue and her granddaughter said they went out to run a quick errand Friday and when they came home, the house was in disarray.

"I noticed there's glass all over the floor and I thought the dogs maybe jumped at it, but no," Sue said.



Sue's dining room window was shattered and it didn’t take long for her to realize someone had broken in and taken the presents and other valuable items in the home.



"The master bedroom was totally sabotaged," she said. "I had a diamond necklace and diamond earrings.”

Aside from Sue's jewelry and electronics, all of the Christmas presents she wrapped were missing from the same room.



"I was numb, I was devastated because I thought, I wanted to have Christmas for the grandchildren," she said. "I got these presents for them and they aren't going to be able to get them because they're gone."



Just as Sue thought her grandkids were going to get slighted by an intruder she heard a random knock at the door while speaking with a TODAY'S TMJ4 news crew. Mark Sorensen with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and a Caledonia Police sergeant walked in bearing gifts.



"Caledonia Police Department posted that some Christmas presents were stolen. We had a bunch left over so we figured we'd share,” Sorensen said.



It was a surprise Sue wasn't expecting, but something she might have needed more than her three grandkids who get to open them.



"This is the spirit of Christmas, the world is still good," Sue said.



Caledonia Police continue to search for the suspect. They believe he may have been using the Klema ditch to move around without being noticed.



