Millions expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday morning the roads were quiet but come Wednesday, traffic is expected to increase as millions are expected to hit the road for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. 48.7 million will travel by vehicle, 4.51 million by air, and 1.43 million by bus, train, and cruise ship.

Overall, national and local travel totals are less than 1% short of the pre-pandemic high in 2019, air travel from Wisconsin will exceed pre-pandemic levels and set a new record high this year. Nationwide, air travel is up nearly 8% from last year, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year.

AAA forecasts nearly 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel for the holiday.

If you are hitting the road for the holidays, AAA suggests drivers leave early. Travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Traffic will be lighter during the morning and late evening hours and on Thanksgiving Day.



Date Worst travel time Best travel time 11/23/22 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Before 8:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/24/22 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM 11/25/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM 11/26/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, After 8:00 PM 11/27/22 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 8:00 PM

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 through 6 a.m. Monday, November 28.

