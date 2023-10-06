Spooky events and activities to do this Halloween in Southeast Wisconsin

To help you get into the Halloween spirit, here are spooky events our team found in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Ghost Walks in Milwaukee - Milwaukee

American Ghost Walks covers plenty of ground in Milwaukee's haunted history.

"From haunted hotels and theaters to supernatural stories surrounding scoundrels, Civil War spies, and native legends, our walking tours in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin cover plenty of ground and even more of our home state’s haunted history," their websitereads.

This walking tour takes you to historical buildings at your own risk, all in the vicinity of the Third Ward or even the City Hall.

American Ghost Walks also offers tours in Bayfield, Lake Geneva, and Waukesha.

The cost per ticket is $25 and its duration is 1.5 hours. Learn more and get tickets at americanghostwalks.com.

Jeffrey Dahmer Tour - Milwaukee

Rain or shine, you can experience a "gruesome" walking history tour highlighting serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Milwaukee.

According to Wisconsin Frights, "Experience the notorious Jeffrey Dahmer tour. Hangman Tours presents Cream City Cannibal, a gruesome walking history tour down the same Milwaukee streets where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer poached 7 of his victims before taking them back to his apartment for dinner."

The tour is 75 minutes and departments from Shaker's, a bar Dahmer used to fequent.

The Cream City Cannibal tour is for adults only! It has been featured on BBC, Netflix, and NBC.

Tickets are $40. You can find the full schedule and purchase tickets at hangmantours.com. Hangman Tours offers several haunted tours this Halloween season.

Illuminating the Dark Tours - Milwaukee

The Pabst Mansion will be hosting their Illuminating the Dark Tours all throughout October. Guests can explore the basement and look at paranormal objects.

According to the Pabst Mansion, "This specialty afterhours tour offered only in October will take place in a dimly lit Mansion where themes of darkness and the revealing of unseen spaces will be explored, offering visitors an opportunity to see the Pabst Mansion in a ‘new light’. Visitors will be guided by candlelight as they explore the dark, in areas varying from literal light sources in the home, to approaching the darkness of loss, to viewing hidden compartments and seldom-seen lower level spaces."

The Illuminating the Dark Tours ticket may also be purchased online.

Dominion of Terror - Sheboygan

The Dominion of Terror has been a Halloween favorite in Sheboygan County for the last 50 years.

Organizers say everything has changed this year: "We don't know if you'll make it out alive.. Horror will overcome you as you attempt to make your way through a maze of uniquely blood-chilling rooms. Every room is uniquely created to terrorize your very existence and chill you to the bone. Can you handle the terror? Welcome to your nightmare! Come if you dare, leave if you can to Eastern Wisconsin's Premier Haunted Attraction."

Tickets and more information can be found at app.hauntpay.com.

Windigo Fest - Manitowoc

Windigo Fest at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds is the state's largest annual Halloween festival. The festival has live music, a costume contest, vendors, games, and even a Halloween parade!

The event only takes place Oct. 6 - Oct. 8. Tickets can be purchased online.

The Hill Has Eyes - Franklin

Four haunts for the price of one. The Hill Has Eyes is one of the spookiest attractions in the state of Wisconsin!

According to organizers, "The Hill Has Eyes is the #1 outdoor haunt in the Midwest. It is set on an incredible 45 acres, and this year’s 60 minutes of sheer terror will confront attendees with thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions in a COVID-safe, 100% outdoor setting."

Tickets are $35-54 per ticket. (The 'Not So Scary Halloween Party' for the kids is $15!)

For tickets and more information, visit their website.

Wisconsin Fear Fest - Plymouth

Head on over to Road America in Plymouth for 13 nights of terror!

Wisconsin Fear Fest includes a variety of terror and entertainment, including haunted houses, hayrides, axe throwing, paintball shooting, mini escape rooms, live bands and DJs, and more.

Wisconsin Fear Fest is free to attend! Even parking is free. You will just have to pay for the attractions and games.

For tickets, dates, and more information, visit their website.

Downtown West Bend Ghost Walk - West Bend

Bizarre legends and haunted history! You can hear all about West Bend's haunted history during this 90-minute stroll.

J. Nathan Couch, a paranormal investigator seen on TRVL Channel's 'In search of Monsters' and History Channel's 'UnXplained', leads the experience.

"Historical information is blended with local legends and eyewitness accounts on this leisurely stroll past an assortment of alleged spooks, specters, and spirits!" Couch's website says.

For tickets and more information, visit jnathancouch.com.

Haunted Hayride - Lake Geneva

Haunted Hayride makes its way to Grand Geneva Resort and Spa once again throughout October.

Waiting times are busier on Saturday nights compared to Friday nights, according to their website.

Rides within the first hour of opening are kid-friendly. If a scarier experience is what is desired, wait until nighttime.

Learn more and purchase tickets online.

Dells Ghost Boat - Wisconsin Dells

Get immersed in Downtown Wisconsin Dells with frightfulness...or in water.

Guests take a boat ride and walk around, not knowing what may be in the shadows. Tourists can delight themselves with this interactive experience every Friday and Saturday in October.

More information can be found on their website.

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights - Racine

The Racine Zoo will have over 1,000 lit-up Jack-O'-Lanterns at theirJack-O'-Lantern Nightsrunning from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays to Saturdays.

People are welcome to take pictures alone or with loved ones and will be encouraged to vote for their favorite space.

Dog Costume Contest - Verona

Nobody said dogs can't dress up for Halloween! The dog Halloween competition will be held on Oct. 29, and registration will occur from 3-4 p.m.

There will be food, live music, and most importantly: winners.

Murder and Mayhem Tour - Egg Harbor (Door County)

This trolley tour expands guests' eeriness and intrigue about Door County's history.

This tour delves into the past by highlighting frightening occurrences.

According to organizers, "Step aboard the trolley as we weave through and retrace the steps of the Peninsula’s most wanted criminals, past and present. Hear shocking stories including the Canal Shack Killing and infamous Furnace Murder! Experience the dark side of the Door County."

Tickets for adults are $40 and children $32.

Learn more online.

Screamin' Hollow Haunted Trail - Cadott

The 0.5-mile trail features screaming, flashing lights, a bonfire, and overall a great time!

Residents of Chippewa County can enjoy a nice walk in the park or in this case the Country Fest Grounds.

Tickets cost $8.

Learn more here.

Paranormal Sleepover - Oshkosh

The Grand Oshkosh, a performing arts theater, is rumored to be haunted, according to the event's website.

People can stay overnight in the venue and explore with Cryptids Anomalies Paranormal Society for five hours.

The cost for this experience is $175, along with one free drink and snacks are included.

