Pabst Mansion set to celebrate Oktoberfest with new specialty tour this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Mansion will debut a new tour to celebrate Oktoberfest running on Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, and will continue to show Illuminating the Dark Tours.

The new Oktoberfest tour runs one-hour specials from 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to sample German beers while hearing stories about the mansion. German cuisine will be provided.

Illuminating the Dark Tours returns with exploring the mansion's basement and observing hidden objects. The tour runs from Oct. 5-31.

Tickets for the Oktoberfest tour can be purchased through the Pabst Mansion's website. The Illuminating the Dark Tours ticket may also be purchased online.