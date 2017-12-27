Day after Christmas may topple Black Friday as busiest shopping day

Whether you're making returns or looking for a good bargain, the day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The hardest part is normally finding a parking spot on Dec. 26 at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. But this year, it's the frigid walk from your car to the closest door.

Whether shoppers were there by choice or obligation, Mayfair Mall was the place to be for after Christmas shopping and returns in southeastern Wisconsin. Shoppers took their pick of 175 stores, assuring there's something for just about everyone.

"There's a lot of people," said Izak Zulkowski. "Everyone's not in so much of a rush as they are the day before Christmas so it's really great."

According to American Express, two-thirds of Americans were expected to shop either in stores or online on Tuesday. Surprisingly, much larger numbers than Black Friday and Cyber Monday which respectively drew between 45 to 47 percent of the U.S. population.

Barbara Kornbeck of Hartford says she normally doesn't shop on the day after Christmas or Black Friday.

"I prefer to do it all online now," she said.

Others have a good reason to visit brick and mortar stores. Cardhub.Com estimates $31 billion U.S. dollars were spent on gift cards this holiday season. Plastic loaded with "free money" is burning a hole in Makayla Wright's pocket.

"I get winter stuff usually, sweaters, socks, coats," she said.

For the Zulkowski brothers, big blowout bargains are worth the wait. Some Mayfair stores are touting up to 70 percent off.

"We're shopping for our girlfriends actually," Zulkowski said. "There's a lot of sales going on."

Now that we're past Christmas, Mayfair is back to its normal weekday hours of 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.