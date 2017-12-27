Day after Christmas may topple Black Friday as busiest shopping day

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 8:39PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Whether shoppers were there by choice or obligation, Mayfair Mall was the place to be for after Christmas shopping and returns in southeastern Wisconsin. Shoppers took their pick of 175 stores, assuring there's something for just about everyone.
"There's a lot of people," said Izak Zulkowski. "Everyone's not in so much of a rush as they are the day before Christmas so it's really great."
According to American Express, two-thirds of Americans were expected to shop either in stores or online on Tuesday. Surprisingly, much larger numbers than Black Friday and Cyber Monday which respectively drew between 45 to 47 percent of the U.S. population.
Barbara Kornbeck of Hartford says she normally doesn't shop on the day after Christmas or Black Friday.
"I prefer to do it all online now," she said.
Others have a good reason to visit brick and mortar stores. Cardhub.Com estimates $31 billion U.S. dollars were spent on gift cards this holiday season. Plastic loaded with "free money" is burning a hole in Makayla Wright's pocket.