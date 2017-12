There's still time to donate to Red Kettle Campaign

MILWAUKEE -- The familiar sound of bell ringing is over for the season.

At last check, The Salvation Army Milwaukee County raised $2.4 million. They are still counting. Their goal is $3.8 million dollars.

"Personally I've been able to see these kettles transform people's lives. It helps families directly with food, with shelter, with clothing," said TJ Anguiano, Red Kettle Coordinator.

Bell ringers have found some interesting donations over the years, including engagement rings and gold teeth!

The Salvation Army is accepting donations until the end of this month.