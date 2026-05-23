Wisconsin DATCP issues public health alert for Starzer Meats' Mushroom and Swiss Bratwursts

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has issued a public health alert for raw Mushroom and Swiss Bratwursts produced by Starzer Meats in the Village of Pound.

According to a release from the DATCP, this alert is due to these specific brats being misbranded and containing soy, which is an allergen that was not declared on the product's label.

Starzer Meats' Mushroom and Swiss Brats were sold frozen at Starzer Meats on or before May 22, 2026.

The DATCP adds that it is issuing this public health alert to ensure consumers with a soy allergy are aware that they should not consume this product.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these brats, according to the DATCP, but anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness or allergic reactions should contact their doctor.

The DATCP says consumers who have this product can discard it.

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