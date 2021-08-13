Watch
LifestyleFood

Actions

Wendy's opens delivery-only kitchens to meet growing demand

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, Wendy's restaurant Dave's Combo cheeseburger meal is displayed in Pittsburgh. Wendy’s plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them. The kitchens will primarily operate in urban neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the company said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Wendy's Delivery
Posted at 8:54 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 10:18:50-04

Wendy's plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them.

Wendy's says the kitchens will primarily operate in big cities in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom. The company will open its first 50 delivery kitchens this year.

Dublin, Ohio based Wendy's is partnering with Reef, a Miami company that runs 5,000 delivery kitchens in 30 cities worldwide.

Reef will build and operate the kitchens and Wendy's will collect royalties.

Demand for restaurant delivery was already growing before the pandemic but surged when restaurants closed their dining rooms last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award