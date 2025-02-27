West Bend High School Multi-Cultural Club showcases diverse talent during Black History Month celebration

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Washington County community and beyond are invited to attend this year's Black History Month Celebration, hosted by the West Bend High School Multi-Cultural Club.
“Whether you’re Hispanic, Black or Asian, we can all share and connect with our similarities," WBHS Multi-Cultural Club junior Alonzo Blathers said. "We can also learn to understand and show appreciation for it.”
Black History Month means a lot to the students who meet biweekly to talk about their diverse backgrounds, interests, successes and problems.
Advisor Barseana Simond came to TMJ4's "Let's Talk: Wash. Co." event to share how important this event is to the community.
“Everybody should be represented regardless of who you are," she said. “Just to be around someone that you share so many similarities with is just so refreshing, and you need that support.”
Senior Antonio Turner will showcase his musical talents by playing a flute solo at the celebration.
“Getting the chance to share that with people and showing the other sides of music through my flute is a great feeling," he said. “You feel like you’re finally somewhere you belong. It just feels great to have people who are like-minded and look like you to be around.”
Blathers will emcee the celebration.
“I think it’s really awesome how we can show the diversity in the school," he said. "And show our personal talent and how far we’ve come.”
Doors open at West Bend High School at 5 p.m. Friday for the free event. The celebration includes food, refreshments, a raffle fundraiser, and poem and musical performances from students and professional entertainers.
