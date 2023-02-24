The 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Andrea Williams was in attendance to welcome a Black history legend to Milwaukee.

"I am honored and extremely proud to welcome Ms. Opal Lee 'The Grandmother of Juneteenth' to our great city."

She brings a light and positive energy when she walks into the room. Dr. Opal Lee campaigned for five decades to make Juneteenth a national holiday and even received one of the pens used to sign the legislation into law.

"I do recall seeing her in the White House with President Biden when Juneteenth became a federal holiday and it's such a pleasure for her to be here joining us in Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

TMJ4

Before Friday's news conference, she shared words of wisdom with Milwaukee's mayor and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"I know the shoulders that I stand on and Dr. Opal Lee is one of those shoulders and one of the first acts that I had the ability to make when I became County Executive is making Juneteenth a Milwaukee County holiday," said David Crowley.

Dr. Lee is 96 years young, but when she was just 89, she conducted a symbolic walk from her home in Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C., and she has marched all over the country including here in Milwaukee.

"I'm on a mission," said Dr. Lee.

She shared that she would like to see a statue of the late Dr. Ronald Myers erected in Milwaukee as he was responsible for having some 40-plus states having Juneteenth celebrations.

TMJ4

"He was a minister, a physician, and he was a jazz musician all rolled into one and he is the Father of Juneteenth," said Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee continues to make Black history. She's working to help open the National Juneteenth Museum in Texas and she became the second Black American to have her portrait hung in the Texas statehouse.

"To be in the Senate with Barbara Jordan, girl as the young people say, 'that's off the chain!'" Dr. Lee said with excitement.

Speaking of young people...she even has a children's book!

"It's important to pass on to the younger children, let them know the things that happened so it doesn't happen again. If they just listen, just take it, and go with it because there are so many things that still need to be done."

