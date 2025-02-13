Something in the Water: Milwaukee filmmaker exposes lead crisis and its impact on Black communities

MILWAUKEE — I came to Milwaukee Water Commons to speak with filmmaker Nateya Taylor about her powerful documentary, Something in the Water. The film sheds light on Milwaukee's ongoing battle with lead poisoning and the deep disparities African Americans face in the community.

Taylor’s film follows five water justice advocates, capturing both the struggle and resilience of those fighting for change. She believes their voices are essential in the fight for justice.

"I like that I get to share other people's stories—specifically Black people," Taylor said. "I think our stories, our history, our culture, our experiences are really important."

Her documentary traces the lead crisis back to Milwaukee’s history of segregation and its lasting effects on public health. The issue has become even more urgent after dangerously high levels of lead were recently detected in Milwaukee Public Schools.

"The experiences of Black people in Milwaukee who have been exposed to lead and shared their stories—I hope that encourages them to get their children lead tested, or children they know, and to be more aware of it," Taylor said.

Lead exposure remains a significant concern, with sources ranging from water and paint to dust and even soil.

"You can be exposed to lead through water, paint, dust, and even soil, so it's not just water," Taylor emphasized.

The discovery of lead contamination in schools has renewed calls for stronger protections for Milwaukee’s children. Organizations like Milwaukee Water Commons have partnered with Taylor to amplify her film’s message.

"I don't think there is anything more important than protecting young, developing minds," said Melanie Ariens, creative arts manager at Milwaukee Water Commons.

For Taylor, a scholar and activist with a master’s in urban studies from UW-Milwaukee, research turns into action through her company, Naesthetycs LLC—using film to hold leaders accountable and empower the community. This moment in Milwaukee highlights the urgency of her work.

"My goal as a filmmaker is to make a social impact and create more equitable futures for Black people," she said.

The documentary Something in the Water serves as both a warning and a call to action. Taylor hopes it will push more people to recognize the dangers of lead exposure and take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"It can impact anybody," Taylor said.

A free public screening of Something in the Water is set for Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Library’s Good Hope Branch, 7715 W. Good Hope Road. The screening will include the full film and resources for the community.

To learn more about Nateya Taylor visit her website here.

