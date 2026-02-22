Sheboygan celebrates Black History Month with largest turnout yet

SHEBOYGAN — The annual Black History Month celebration at the Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan drew its biggest crowd yet, bringing together community members for an evening of performances, vendors and cultural celebration.

The event was a partnership between the Black American Community Outreach and Lakeland University, showcasing local talent.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It just brings everybody together. It brings better relationships and shows different places of where people come from," Dominick Malone, a performer at the celebration, said.

Toni White, president of the Black American Community Outreach, described the organization as "a five-year young nonprofit for Sheboygan County."

Local vendors set up tables before the showcase began, followed by performances featuring spoken word poetry, musical acts and energetic dance routines.

"Black commemoration is not about standing pain. It's about honoring the strength that pain cannot destroy," Malone shared with the audience.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The evening included a stepping performance by Lakeland University's Beta Sigma Omega fraternity and Beta Psi Nu sorority.

Tyler Washington, one of the performers, said the groups have "an ongoing tradition of coming up, stepping up for the show."

Reyna Rupnow, another performer, expressed excitement about the preparation.

"We put a lot of effort into it, and I'm so excited to see it pay off," Rupnow said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Natalie Miller shared her hopes for the event: "Big crowd, lots of cheering." The performers got exactly what they hoped for.

For Sheboygan's growing but still small minority population, events like this hold special significance.

"Especially during this month, bring it to the forefront, let people see it, let people hear it and see what our culture is really about," performer Jacquelyn Barner said.

Organizers emphasized that the celebration extends beyond entertainment, serving as a way to honor the past, celebrate the present and look toward the future.

White emphasized: "Community has to come together for things like this to happen."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error