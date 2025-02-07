Milwaukee Poet Laureate Shelly Conley uses words to inspire, heal, and empower

MILWAUKEE — As we celebrate Black History Month, we shine a light on individuals like Shelly Conley—a poet, performer, author, and youth advocate who has spent decades using her words to uplift and empower.

For Shelly Conley, poetry isn’t just an art form—it’s a journey of self-expression, healing, and advocacy. She first found her love for writing in middle school, inspired by her mother’s writings and her own journey as a young adult. Since then, she has been sharing her voice for more than 20 years.

“I didn’t foresee poetry being all of what it is now, but it was always in me,” Conley said, reflecting on her passion.

Last month, she reached a new milestone—being named Milwaukee Public Library’s Poet Laureate. The prestigious honor recognizes her contributions to literature and the community.

"I literally was like, gasp," she said, laughing. "And I turned my computer to my mom like, ‘Look!’”

Her latest book, Rewind, is a deeply personal collection of journal entries, some dating back to when she was just eight years old. The book offers a raw and intimate look at her growth, struggles, and triumphs.

“Rewind is very fitting because I had to go back,” she explained. “I dug through boxes and boxes of stuff. I had to go back to move forward. It took me four years to write.”

But Conley’s impact reaches far beyond the pages of her book. She is also a mentor to young girls in Milwaukee through My Sista’s KeepHer, an organization she co-founded. The program uses poetry and storytelling to foster sisterhood, resilience, and self-discovery.

“It’s needed! It’s needed,” Conley said passionately. “And I think when you don’t have people in your corner challenging you in a healthy way, you get lost. Everybody matters. We’re all here for a purpose. Sometimes, it just takes someone to see you.”

From national slam competitions to intimate poetry sets, Conley’s words continue to inspire audiences.

“It’s therapeutic, it’s cathartic. It’s something I can look back at and see my growth and my journey,” Conley said. “I enjoy the creativity. I enjoy the storytelling. I love watching a first-time poet get on the mic, with the nerves and jitters, because I remember what that’s like.”

Whether she’s performing, writing, or mentoring, Conley is committed to using her gift to uplift others.

“I had this realization that I have this gift I’m not sharing,” she said. “And some people in the younger generation might not know who I am. I have a responsibility to be present.”

It’s often said that words have power, and Shelly Conley’s legacy is proof of that—proof that storytelling can heal, connect, and strengthen a community.

“I want to make sure that when I leave, I’ve made a mark even bigger than I have over the past 20 years,” Conley said.

