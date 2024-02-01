Milwaukee Mayor honors five inspiring community members for Black History Month

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson kicked off Black History Month recognizing five people who have contributed to Milwaukee in a variety of ways.

The five people honored at Thursday’s ceremony was Ed Hennings, who is an entrepreneur that is hoping to inspire the community.

Michelle Pitts-Luckett, the owner of Pitts the New Pitts Mortuary. She is a woman dedicated to giving back to the community in many ways. Her daughter, Tiffany Terry, was honored for helping grieving mothers in the community.

Dr. Rogers Onick, a retired long time Milwaukee Public Schools principal was honored for his work in education. Ruben Hopkins, the founder of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce was honored as the ‘Minority Business Champion”

With a smile on his face and an award in his hand, Ed Hennings was given a standing ovation at Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Black History Month Recognition Ceremony Thursday morning.

"Even if you go to prison, there is still is life on the other side,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson honored Hennings with the “Tenacious Business Leader” award. However, it's much deeper than his successful trucking and shoe companies.

"Trying to make amends for the decisions I made in my younger days,” Hennings explained.

Ed was born and raised in Milwaukee. He then spent twenty years in prison where he did a lot of self-reflection.

"From the first day I hit rock bottom, I knew that this was the turning point for me. And that if I got another shot at it, I would walk in that purpose,” Hennings explained.

He owes a lot of his success to Gee’s Clippers. The owner of Gee's Clippers took a chance on him right after he was released from prison.

"Proud is an understatement,” Owner of Gee’s Clippers, Gaulin Smith explained.

Smith hired Hennings as a barber during his work release program.

"He thanked God for giving him a second chance and He would not have to give him a third. But when I tell you, he truly took advantage of his second chance at life. He is really making his wrong out of a right. He's helping individuals around the globe,” Smith said.

Hennings passion is guiding youth through life. Proving your pain can be turned into purpose.

"When I say I did 20 years in prison, those youngsters listen,” Hennings said.

He says if we believe in ourselves, a lot can happen.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip