Milwaukee man inspires next generation of creatives with community-facing art

MILWAUKEE — A local artist is working to inspire the next generation of Black creatives in Milwaukee through what he calls "community-facing" art projects.

Reginald Baylor's studio currently sits on the 25th floor of Milwaukee's Ascent building. Baylor is currently completing a 2-year residency at the building, making art to be featured throughout the entire building.

TMJ4 News Reginald Baylor Studio is currently located on the 25th floor of Ascent MKE, a residential building on Milwaukee's East Side.

His work is unique and intentional.

"I'd say about 80% of my work is done machine-manufactured or is a digital version of something," he said during a tour of the space.

Baylor grew up in Milwaukee and says his work is community-facing. He likes to get out of the studio to work on art that can help reflect neighborhood stories.

"A lot of the subjects in my work is about my community and where I live, what I'm doing at the time, and how I'm responding to current culture," said Baylor. "It's customary as an artist to stay in their studio and make art. A community-facing artist has to get out of their studio and into the community then determine how they're going to make art. So, it really just gets me into a lot of new neighborhoods and meeting new people, and build relationships by doing selfless creations."

Baylor's work has caught the attention of many people over the years. You may have seen his work featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum or at the Milwaukee Athletic Club.

TMJ4 News

Local economic and real estate developer Montavius Jones is one of the people who Baylor continues to inspire.

"We just had a lot of similar interests around cities and branding and attracting people, diverse people, and really telling stories about why a place is interesting or is worthy of investment or some of the overlooked spaces," Jones said. "From the first day that I met him, I could tell that this was a person who had really what it takes to one, craft experiences about those experiences, and then tell them in a new way that's refreshing that's energetic, that's attractive."

Jones said Baylor's approach to art is the type of creativity needed to drive Milwaukee forward.

"In order to take Milwaukee to the next level, we need a new story. We need a new narrative," Jones said.

It's proof that Baylor is inspiring the next generation of artists and the whole community. And, this Black History Month, Baylor said he also falls back on the inspiration of those who opened doors for him.

"Sandra Robinson with the African American Art Alliance, Dela Wells and Evelyn Patricia Terry and so again here's where I was very lucky, that was a wealth of Black art and Black history and Black history and Black artists that I stepped into," Baylor said. "I was the newcomer, they were already here. I hope to be an artist that will be here for the next.

TMJ4 News

A community-focused artist who is ready to inspire.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip