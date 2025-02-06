MILWAUKEE — Black History Month is a time for reflection, education and recognition of the contributions African Americans have made throughout U.S. history.

At Marquette University Law School, a powerful presentation shed light on stories often left out of history books—stories that deserve to be told.

TMJ4 Things Your History Teacher Didn’t Teach You: Blacks in History – Part 2.” Derek Mosley, Director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education,



Hundreds of people gathered for Derek Mosley’s presentation, "Things Your History Teacher Didn't Teach You: Blacks in History." Mosley, director of the Marquette Lubar Center, is passionate about sharing a more complete version of American history.

"The history I talk about in these lectures is U.S. history—a history that involves all of us," Mosley explained. "I never use the term 'Black history' because when you say Black history, it makes some people feel like it doesn't apply to them."

TMJ4 Derek Mosley, Director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education



During the hour-long session, Mosley introduced the audience to lesser-known Black figures who played vital roles in shaping America—from pioneering inventors to unsung heroes right here in Milwaukee.

One of the stories that stood out was that of the Six Triple Eight, an all-Black women’s battalion in World War II that sorted and delivered mail to U.S. soldiers.

Watch: Marquette Law school shines light on untold Black History

Marquette Law school shines light on untold Black History

"One of my favorite stories is the 'Six Triple Eight,'" Mosley shared. "There were 800 women in that battalion. Sadly, only two of them are still alive—but one is from Milwaukee!"

For many attendees, the presentation was a powerful reminder of the importance of knowing and understanding history.

"It's our social responsibility as Black people in Milwaukee to understand our history, our challenges and how we move forward," said Dashal Young, a Marquette alumnus.

TMJ4 Dashal Young - Marquette ALUMNI





As Black History Month continues, Mosley hopes his presentation sparks deeper conversations about inclusion and historical accuracy. He’s also using social media to educate others.

"For the past 14 years, I've been posting one Black history fact a day for 28 straight days, covering everything from athletics to music," Mosley said.

One of the most eye-opening moments of the session highlighted the long-lasting impact of slavery. Mosley pointed out a sobering truth—African Americans were enslaved in America for more years than they have lived free.

Quoting historian Carter G. Woodson, Mosley reminded the audience why Black History Month is essential.

"We have Black History Month because of Carter G. Woodson, who said, 'A people who don't know their history are aimless, wandering through society.' It's important to know where you come from so you understand where you're going."

Events celebrating Black History Month will continue throughout February, providing more opportunities for people to learn, reflect and celebrate.

As Mosley urged the audience, "Read it. Let it peak your interest. Then go out, Google it, and find out more."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip