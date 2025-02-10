Last living witness recalls the lynching of Emmett Till

MILWAUKEE — Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. is the last living witness to one of America’s most notorious lynchings.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Tills cousin and eyewitness to Till's kidnapping, addresses the crowd gathered at a gravesite ceremony at the Burr Oak Cemetery marking the 60th anniversary of the murder of Till in Mississippi, Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in Alsip, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

He was with his cousin, Emmett Till, in 1955 when the 14-year-old was accused of whistling at a white woman in Money, Mississippi.

During a recent visit to Milwaukee at Holy Redeemer Church, TMJ4's Andrea Williams sat down with the now 85-year-old to discuss the tragic event that still haunts him today.

"Emmett Till was a fun-loving prankster, jokester... always telling a joke, a typical Leo, a natural leader, and just a good, fun person to be around," said Rev. Parker.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose weighted down body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, August 31, 1955. Local residents Roy Bryant, 24, and J.W. Milam, 35, were accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Till for allegedly whistling at Bryant's wife. (AP Photo)

Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. was not only Emmett Till’s cousin but also his best friend.

"My grandfather came to Chicago to bury one of his parishioners, and they were going to send me back with him, as they did in those days," recalled Parker.

Rev. Parker was 16 at the time and traveling to rural Mississippi. His cousin Emmett, 14, wanted to tag along.

"They said he couldn't go because they knew he was a prankster, and his style would not fit in the South. Somehow, being who he was, he talked them into letting him go."

Unfamiliar with the racist customs of the South, Emmett visited a local store with his cousins.

Don Schanche Jr./AP This June 2012 photo shows a historic sign commemorating the lynching of Emmett Till in Money, Miss. After the opposite side of the sign, not shown, was vandalized earlier this year, officials had it repaired. The refurbished sign was rededicated Tuesday. (AP Photo/Don Schanche Jr.)

"She came out of the store, and she went to her left, my right, and he whistled. We just could not believe that he had whistled... we all made a beeline to the car."

That whistle was directed at Carolyn Bryant Donham, the wife of the store owner. Before her death in 2023, she revealed that she had lied when she accused Till of also grabbing her and making lewd advances. Her false allegations led to a tragedy that Rev. Parker will never forget.

"Three days later, they came, and that’s when they took him."

Emmett was brutally beaten, shot in the head, and thrown into the Tallahatchie River.

"Does it still haunt you today? Yes, it does."

"If you didn’t live during that time, you would have no idea what it was like. You could read as much as you want, but you had to experience it. You had no protection."

When his body was found, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, fought to have her only son’s body returned to Chicago. He was unrecognizable. Her famous words—"Let the world see what they have done"—led to an open-casket funeral, helping to ignite the civil rights movement.

AP FILE - In this Sept. 3, 1955, file photo, mourners pass Emmett Till's casket in Chicago. Till was a 14-year-old African American boy who was kidnapped, tortured and lynched for whistling at a white woman in Mississippi by a white mob. Facing an impeachment inquiry that he and supporters claim is illegal, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, that the process is a lynching. Some Republicans agree, but the relatives of actual lynching victims don’t. (AP Photo/File)

"His mother was well-prepared, as if she was meant for this moment," said Rev. Parker.

M. SPENCER GREEN/AP Deborah Watts, left, cousin of Emmett Till prsents a plaque to Mary Rogers, Principal of James McCosh Elementary School Friday Feb. 24, 2006 Chicago The school held ceremonies marking the rededication of the school as the Emmett Louis Till Math & Science Academy, honoring the 14-year-old former McCosh student whose murder helped galvanize the civil rights movement.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

"Emmett Till was not the first person to suffer such atrocities. Five hundred people were lynched in Mississippi, but their stories either died with them or were silenced."

It took 67 years for the anti-lynching act to be signed into law, making lynching a federal hate crime.

Patrick Semansky/AP President Joe Biden signs the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"The wheels of justice in America grind slowly, but they grind. I saw that same spirit in George Floyd and so many other young people who were killed," said Rev. Parker.

The two men who kidnapped and murdered Emmett Till were found not guilty by an all-white jury. They later confessed to the killing. Sixty-six years later, the case was closed with no convictions.

AP FILE-In this file combo photo, John W. Milam, 35, left, his half-brother Roy Bryant, 24 , centre, who go on trial in Sumner, Miss., Sept. 18, 1955, and are charged with the murder of 14-year-old African American Emmett L.Till from Chicago, Bryant's wife Carolyn, is seen right. Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the murder of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955. (AP Photo, File)

"Most young people don’t know our story. They don’t know the real story because we don’t tell them," said Rev. Parker. "What do you want them to know? I want them to know the kind of person Emmett Till really was. How he has been portrayed for 70 years is not accurate. I knew a fun-loving prankster, always telling jokes. You see a picture of him, and he’s pleasantly smiling—that’s Emmett Till."

Zbigniew Bzdak/AP Photos of Emmett Till are displayed during an event at Roberts Temple Church of God in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 28, 2009. In 1955, the church was where the brutalized remains of the 14-year-old Till were put on display. The family has donated the original glass-topped casket Till was buried in to the Smithsonian Institution's planned National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. The casket was recently discovered discarded like trash at the Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Ill., where former workers are charged with digging up corpses and reselling burial plot. (AP Photo/Zbigniew Bzdak, Pool)

