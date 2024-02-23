Kenosha Police Sergeant makes history as first black supervisor in department's history.

KENOSHA — A Kenosha Police Sergeant is making history as the department's first-ever Black police supervisor.

Sgt. Jerel Jones-Denson is a third-generation member of law enforcement who joined the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) in 2016. In January of this year, he made history when he was promoted.

"I always wanted to be the first black supervisor. That's not something that I'm going to lie about," said Jones-Denson. "Ultimately I want to show everybody that's coming behind me and everybody in the community that I can do this and they can do it as well and we're all in this together."

For Jones-Denson, the climb in rank is about dedication to his colleagues and to his community.

"I always wanted to be someone who comes out and makes a difference and tries to help out and I found my way here in law enforcement," he said.

He also said being first comes with responsibility, especially in a community where the department has had several high-profile cases that neighbors say have caused gaps between police and communities of color.

"It's not lost on me that there have been issues between the law enforcement community and black and brown communities," he said.

Sgt. Jones-Denson said his new position is an opportunity to inspire youth to think differently about the relationship between police and communities of color.

"That was something that was a driving force for me to get into law enforcement to show the youth that this isn't what it made out to be," he said.

17-year-old Talib Young lives in Kenosha and doesn't know Jones-Denson, but told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins that he was proud to hear of the sergeant's promotion.

"Honestly, it makes me feel fantastic," said Young, "By seeing them they'll be like 'aw man I want to look up to him. Or he's doing this, I want to do good for my community.'"

This Black History Month, Sgt. Jones-Denson also credits those who came before him as inspiration.

"I have to give credit to the guys that came before me. Those guys paved the way," he said as he now hopes to leave a positive impact on the neighbors of Kenosha.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip