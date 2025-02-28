MILWAUKEE — Harry Kemp, a legendary Milwaukee photojournalist, was known as a quiet, soft-spoken man whose photographs spoke volumes.
Before his passing in 2011 at the age of 78, TMJ4’s Andrea Williams conducted an interview in which Kemp reflected on his extraordinary journey.
Born in Racine in 1933, Kemp moved to Milwaukee in 1940. His passion for photography began at age 12 with a Brownie camera, eventually leading him to pursue it professionally.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s, he entered the world of Black press in the late 1960s, thanks to Milwaukee journalist Mattiebelle Woods.
"She got me started on the staff of the Milwaukee Courier newspaper, which was fascinating," Kemp recalled. "I felt like Milwaukee’s version of Gordon Parks."
Gordon Parks was a pioneering Black filmmaker and Life magazine photographer. Kemp’s work paralleled Parks’ in capturing the essence of Black life in Milwaukee. Thomas Mitchell, editor of the Milwaukee Community Journal, where Kemp also worked, affirmed his impact:
"He was our Gordon Parks. He documented every aspect of Black life in this city—he was one of a kind."
Watch: Harry Kemp: Milwaukee’s iconic photojournalist and storyteller
Kemp’s dedication extended to mentoring his sister, Yvonne. After she retired, he encouraged her to take photos, recognizing her natural talent. She has since continued his legacy, working with the Community Journal, Milwaukee Times, and even the Milwaukee Brewers.
Throughout his career, Kemp photographed historic figures such as Vel Phillips, attended Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech, and captured Barack Obama’s inauguration.
Clayborn Benson, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, emphasized the significance of Kemp’s work.
"We have his cameras, clothes, and thousands of photographs of his contributions over the years."
Kemp’s advice to young photographers was simple yet profound.
“Learn as much as you can. Love it, and you can carry that passion for the rest of your life.”
Mitchell, Benson, and Yvonne Kemp all agree—Harry Kemp was not just a photographer but a community icon, deeply involved in the issues that mattered.
"He was special," said Kemp. "Small or large, Harry was there," exclaimed Benson. "Great memories!"
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.