MILWAUKEE — Harry Kemp, a legendary Milwaukee photojournalist, was known as a quiet, soft-spoken man whose photographs spoke volumes.

Before his passing in 2011 at the age of 78, TMJ4’s Andrea Williams conducted an interview in which Kemp reflected on his extraordinary journey.

Yvonne Kemp Harry Kemp as a young man.

Born in Racine in 1933, Kemp moved to Milwaukee in 1940. His passion for photography began at age 12 with a Brownie camera, eventually leading him to pursue it professionally.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s, he entered the world of Black press in the late 1960s, thanks to Milwaukee journalist Mattiebelle Woods.

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Mattiebelle Woods "The First Lady of Milwaukee's Black Press"

"She got me started on the staff of the Milwaukee Courier newspaper, which was fascinating," Kemp recalled. "I felt like Milwaukee’s version of Gordon Parks."

SUSAN WALSH/ASSOCIATED PRESS With his "American Gothic" looking over his shoulder, photographer Gordon Parks gestures while speaking at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington Tuesday Sept. 9, 1997 during the opening of an exhibit of his works entitled "Half Past Autumn." Painting, sculpture, poetry, music, history, at 84 Parks practices all the old arts but he gives first place to the new one he calls his his "weapon against poverty and racism" - photography. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Gordon Parks was a pioneering Black filmmaker and Life magazine photographer. Kemp’s work paralleled Parks’ in capturing the essence of Black life in Milwaukee. Thomas Mitchell, editor of the Milwaukee Community Journal, where Kemp also worked, affirmed his impact:

TMJ4 Thomas Mitchell, Editor, Milwaukee Community Journal

"He was our Gordon Parks. He documented every aspect of Black life in this city—he was one of a kind."

Watch: Harry Kemp: Milwaukee’s iconic photojournalist and storyteller

Harry Kemp: Milwaukee’s iconic photojournalist and storyteller

Kemp’s dedication extended to mentoring his sister, Yvonne. After she retired, he encouraged her to take photos, recognizing her natural talent. She has since continued his legacy, working with the Community Journal, Milwaukee Times, and even the Milwaukee Brewers.

TMJ4 Yvonne Kemp is a photojournalist and sister of the late Harry Kemp.

Throughout his career, Kemp photographed historic figures such as Vel Phillips, attended Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech, and captured Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Vel Phillips pictured with Singer/Actress Barbara McNair at Pfister Hotel.

Clayborn Benson, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, emphasized the significance of Kemp’s work.

TMJ4 Clayborn Benson is the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

"We have his cameras, clothes, and thousands of photographs of his contributions over the years."

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Harry Kemp photographed the late Coretta Scott King (wife of Martin Luther King, Jr.)

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Harry Kemp photographed former Milwaukee Police Chief Harold Breier.

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Harry Kemp photographed with Actress Isabel Sanford who played Louise Jefferson on TV Show "The Jeffersons".

Harry Kemp/Wisconsin Black Historical Society Harry Kemp captures Bucks-Sixers game. (Pictured Dr. J. and Marques Johnson)

Kemp’s advice to young photographers was simple yet profound.

“Learn as much as you can. Love it, and you can carry that passion for the rest of your life.”

Yvonne Kemp Harry Kemp pictured with his sister Yvonne.

Mitchell, Benson, and Yvonne Kemp all agree—Harry Kemp was not just a photographer but a community icon, deeply involved in the issues that mattered.

"He was special," said Kemp. "Small or large, Harry was there," exclaimed Benson. "Great memories!"

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error