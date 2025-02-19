Embracing the principle of 'Kuumba': Milwaukee art group meets regularly for craft making and community

MILWAUKEE — The sixth principle of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration is Kuumba. It means creativity and encourages us to use our creative talents to enhance our community.

The group “Kuumba” was the brainchild of Patrice Bishop-Wies, who runs the fine arts department at Calvary Baptist Church. “It was an element that was missing. We had dance, and we had spoken word, but we were missing the visual part,” said Patrice.

Embracing the principle of 'Kuumba': Art group meets regularly for craftmaking and community

Each week the women come together and spend hours creating. I met with them to learn more about Kuumba. “We are spirit driven. There are women with awesome talents, and it's important that we use them, that we groom them, that we pass it on, and that's what we're about. We've been around for a little bit more than seven years, and we enjoy each other very, very much,” shared member Gershia Coggs.

She went on to talk about the importance of crafting things by hand, saying, “Long before there was a machine to do anything, everything was originally made with your hands. We want people to know that whatever craft, whatever gift you have, it is worth exploring and growing it and thereby being able to make a living from it. Because at one time, that's the only way we could make our living...with our hands.”

It’s a modern take on the old sewing circle, where women came together to make and mend needed items. And everyone knows that where hearts are gathered, healing happens. “A big part of our ministry is indeed growing our spiritual gifts, and part of our spiritual gifts is healing. Almost every person within our circle at one time or another has truly needed a laying on of hands. Because of an illness, because of a bad diagnosis or concerning diagnosis, we pray for each other. And there are many times within our group when we will just start talking about a scripture that just came to mind and how it applies right now,” said Gershia.

The group produces everything from knitted or crocheted pieces to clay art, candles, and lotions, and they are sold at local craft fairs.

Other aspects of Kuumba are that it encourages people to leave a legacy that honors their ancestors and future generations, and it encourages people to use their creativity to solve problems and improve their communities. The group Kuumba checks all the boxes!

